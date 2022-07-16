Left Menu

Judges, bureaucrats should serve nation rather than thinking of post-retirement ambitions: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:32 IST
Judges, bureaucrats should serve nation rather than thinking of post-retirement ambitions: Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said judges and bureaucrats should work to serve the country rather than be concerned about their post-retirement ambitions.

Gehlot said if someone becomes a chief minister, an MLA, an MP or a judge, he has got a chance to serve the country should be proud of doing it.

Gehlot was addressing the inaugural session of the 18th All India Legal Services Authority in Jaipur.

In his speech, Gehlot also referred to the nomination of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. He said Justice (retd) Gogoi was one of the four Supreme Court judges who had said democracy is in danger, but became a parliamentarian post-retirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

