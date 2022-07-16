Left Menu

UP court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in 2021 case

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:43 IST
UP court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in 2021 case
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in 2021 for allegedly promoting enmity.

The bail application was moved before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mohamaddi on July 11 after the court sent Zubair to a 14-day judicial custody in the case.

''After hearing the arguments by the prosecution and the defense counsel, ACJM Ruchi Srivastava rejected Mohd. Zubair's bail plea,'' Senior Prosecuting Officer (SPO) SP Yadav told PTI.

A hearing on Zubair's police remand is scheduled to be held on July 20, Yadav said.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in court in connection with the FIR Mohammadi police station incharge Ambar Singh had said that the case against Zubair was lodged on November 25 last year by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel.

“In his complaint, Katiyar had accused Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022