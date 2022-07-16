4 arrested for thrashing man in Delhi
Four people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a man following an argument in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when Prem Singh (48), who operates a 'jhula' near Jama Masjid, was returning home along with his worker, a senior police officer said.
When he reached near I-Block, AB-Extension, Peer Baba Mazar, a tempo was coming from the opposite side of a narrow street. An argument broke out between Singh and the tempo driver, Tahir Hussein, over who would cross the street first, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.
Later, it spiralled into a fight. Four more people -- Sadhir, Muzaffar, Junaid and Rais -- joined in from Hussein's side and Singh called his brother, the DCP said.
Singh sustained head injuries in the fight and was taken to SGM Hospital for treatment. His statement was also recorded, Sharma said.
On the basis of Singh's complaint, a case was registered under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and all the accused were arrested, he said.
