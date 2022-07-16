Jute mill worker shot dead in WB's Jagatdal

Left Menu

Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur and other officers took stock of the situation on Saturday morning.It seems to be a matter of family feud and the suspect is being questioned.

Updated: 16-07-2022 19:05 IST
An employee of a local jute mill was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district when he was having tea at a roadside stall, police said on Saturday.

A suspect has been detained in connection with the 24-year-old man's killing in the busy Circus Maidan area of Jagatdal on Friday, an officer said.

The murder sparked tension as a few houses in the locality were vandalised and bombs were hurled by unidentified people. A huge police team has been deployed in the area since Friday night, the officer said.

There were a couple of violent incidents on Saturday morning also as a few vehicles and houses were vandalised and set on fire by a group of unidentified persons, the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate official said.

Local shops and markets were closed due to the tension. Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur and other officers took stock of the situation on Saturday morning.

It seems to be a matter of family feud and the suspect is being questioned. The murder has been captured on CCTVs, the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

