Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba

A search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along the Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said.

The search operation was launched in areas along IB in the Manguchak belt, they said.

The people saw a light emitting flying object on Saturday night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area.

However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they suspected to be a drone.

Security personnel has been asked to remain alert in view of the threat of drones, they said.

