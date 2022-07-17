Left Menu

Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 13:24 IST
Search operation launched by police along border areas in Samba
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A search operation was launched by police and security forces in border areas along the Indo-Pak border after some light-emitting flying object was spotted along International Border (IB) in Samba district, official sources said.

The search operation was launched in areas along IB in the Manguchak belt, they said.

The people saw a light emitting flying object on Saturday night suspecting it to be a drone, triggering panic in the area.

However, police said it was an Indian private commercial night flight that they suspected to be a drone.

Security personnel has been asked to remain alert in view of the threat of drones, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022