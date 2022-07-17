One held with seven kg charas in Kullu

Over seven kg charas was recovered from a man in Kullu district on Saturday evening, police said Bheeme Ram (52) of a village in Banjar tehsil had been arrested after recovery of 7.109 kg charas from his possession at a police naka at Gushaini, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said on Sunday.

An FIR was registered against him under section 20 of the NDPS Act at Banjar police station on Sunday. Further investigation is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)