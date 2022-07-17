Seven missing as boat capsizes in Jharkhand's Panchkhero Dam
At least seven people from two families went missing after the boat they were on capsized in Panchkhero Dam in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Sunday, an official said.
The incident took place between 11.30 am and noon when the two families, hailing from Giridih district, hired a country boat for a water ride.
Eight people were on board but the boatman succeeded in swimming to the shore, he said.
''Seven members of two families are still missing and a search is underway,'' Rajdhanwar Sub-divisional Magistrate Dhirendra Kumar told PTI.
The dam is located along the boundary of Giridih and Koderma districts.
