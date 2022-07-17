Guv visits flood-hit areas in Telangana, interacts with local residents

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited flood-affected areas in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and interacted with the residents at relief camps. The Governor, who visited flood relief camps, also distributed hygiene kits, medicines and other relief materials. Tamilisai Soundararajan tweeted: ''Distributed Hygiene Kits, Tarpaulins, Medicines and Food Packets to the public at flood relief camp in Ashwapuram Village #badrachalam District, organised by @IndianRedCross Society''. In a series of tweets, the Governor also said she visited flood affected Pamulapalli village and interacted with the locals and assured necessary support in consultation with the district administration.

The Governor further said she heard grievances of people at Battilagumpu village and assured that it will be conveyed to the district administration for necessary assistance. Heavy rains (recently) and inflows led to massive rise in water-level in Godavari river (though it started declining on Saturday) at Bhadrachalam town in Telangana. Such massive water level and flooding was witnessed in 1986, some residents recalled. Several localities in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district continued to remain in water on Saturday. The state government has shifted several thousand people to relief camps in view of the flood in the district.

