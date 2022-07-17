250 kg poppy husk seized from truck in J-K’s Samba; 1 held

Police on Sunday seized 250 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck and arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

A police party intercepted a truck at Vijaypur on the Jammu-Pathankot highway, they said.

During checking, around 250 Kilogram of poppy husk hidden in 11 plastic sacks was seized from it, the officials said.

Truck owner Jatinder Singh of Hoshiarpur in Punjab was arrested and the contraband, along with the vehicle, was seized, they said.

A case was registered and an investigation started, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)