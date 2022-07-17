Left Menu

Fire breaks out in UP Advocate General's office in Prayagraj

The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the sixth, seventh and eighth floor as well.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took strong cognisance of the incident and issued instructions to constitute a committee to probe the reasons that caused the fire.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-07-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 17:48 IST
A fire broke out in the office of Uttar Pradesh Advocate General Ajay Kumar Mishra at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Bhawan here on Sunday morning, an official said. Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said five firefighters sustained minor injuries. There was no report of any other casualty. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Kumar Pandey said the fire erupted at around 5.30 am. He said that apart from the fire brigade vehicles of the district, fire tenders from the adjoining districts of Pratapgarh and Kaushambi were also sent. Along with this, fire tenders of the Army and Air Force were also pressed into action. The SSP said that a fire was reported on the fifth floor of the building, but the flames reached the sixth, seventh and eighth floor as well.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took strong cognisance of the incident and issued instructions to constitute a committee to probe the reasons that caused the fire. Complying with the orders of the chief minister, a committee consisting of Superintendent of Police (city), Additional District Magistrate, Chief Fire Office, Additional LR Prayagraj and Deputy Director Electrical Safety has been constituted. The committee will give its report about the causes which led to the fire on Sunday evening, a statement said.

