Man dies of electrocution in J-K’s Udhampur
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A man died and two others suffered serious burn injuries due to an electric shock in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident took place when the three came into contact with a steel sheet that was connected to an electric wire during painting work at a government office at Omara Morh, they said.
The injured persons have been hospitalized, the officials said.
