UP: 'Illegal' madrasa razed in Amroha

Authorities razed a madrasa building in Amroha district, saying it was “illegally” built on government land.

''An illegal structure was constructed on land of 'gram samaj' in Jebra village under the Rehra police station limits. The structure was demolished following complaints that the place was being used to offer religious prayers by people of a particular community,'' Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Hassanpur Sudhir Kumar said. The officer claimed that in the course of investigation, it came to notice that the building (madrasa) was constructed without following due legal process. The SDM, accompanied by a police team, reached the village on Saturday and razed the structure. The SDM said that the administration had earlier also issued notices to the people managing the madrasa asking them to vacate it.

As per official sources, the building constructed seven months ago was turned into a madrasa a few months ago and locals began offering namaz there from last month. A loudspeaker was also set up there recently, they said. The caretaker of madrasa said that the said land was allotted to his grandfather in 1961 and it was running peacefully. “Complaint was lodged by villagers when we started offering namaz in the building. But this is our fundamental right of worship. We will move the court against the demolition,” he said, seeking anonymity.

Commissioner of Moradabad division Anjaneya Kumar Singh said he will look into the issue. However, referring to a court's ruling, the commissioner said that construction of any religious structure may be demolished if it has not been granted permission from a competent authority.

He also said that a probe into the “illegal” construction of the madrasa has been ordered.

