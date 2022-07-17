3 children drown while bathing in rivulet in UP's Sitapur

Three children drowned in a rivulet while taking bath in Rampur Mathura area here on Sunday, police said.

Amit (13), Lalit (11) and Shyamsundar (9) were bathing in the rivulet filled with rain water in Gobarahiya village during the day. The police said the villagers apprised them about the drowning after which the bodies were fished out.

Mehmudabad sub-divisional magistrate Mithilesh Tripathi told PTI that an ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of the victims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)