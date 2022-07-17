Left Menu

Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment and action against protesting youths, saying arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:53 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:53 IST
Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India: Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Sunday hit out at the government over the issue of unemployment and action against protesting youths, saying ''arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India''. Gandhi launched his latest tirade against the government over jobs by sharing a video on Twitter which shows some students being taken away by the police in a Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus. ''Don't ask questions. Don't raise your voice. Don't protest peacefully. Arrests will be made for seeking rights in New India. By making the youth unemployed, by shattering the hopes of crores of families, this dictatorial government is destroying the future of the country,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The video carries a caption: ''What is the offence of SSCGD 2018 aspirants, seeking justice.'' One of the female aspirants in the video says they have not eaten anything since morning. ''Not even a drop of water.'' ''We have been forcibly made to sit in four buses and are being taken to separate places. We don't know where,'' she says. ''The daughters of the country are being treated in such a way as if we don't belong to the country. The government says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao', but if that happened then our daughters would not been dying here. ''We had started from Nagpur and reached Agra in the last 45 days, facing a lot of difficulties. The government has sent us to the same place where we started. We urge the government not to do injustice with us,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022