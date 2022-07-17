Delhi LG grants prosecution sanction to CBI against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in illegal appointments case

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted sanction of the prosecution to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against two people including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan and Mehboob Aalam for allegedly misusing their position and causing financial losses to the exchequer while serving as Chairman and CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board, respectively. Sources said, the LG granted the sanction under section 19 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

The offences include deliberate and criminal violation of rules, regulations and law and abuse of position and causing loss to the exchequer. The SDM (HQ), Revenue Department, Delhi Government had in November 2016, filed a complaint alleging arbitrary and illegal appointments to various existing and non-existing posts by Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board.

The CBI had undertaken thorough investigations that revealed sufficient prosecutable evidence of the commission of criminal offences and had sought prosecution sanction of the Lt Governor (the competent authority in such matters as per law established) in May 2022, sources added. On August 21, 2020, the Delhi High Court dismissed public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the public notice issued by the Delhi government nominating Khan for election to a member of the Delhi Wakf Board.

In May this year, Khan was arrested over a protest against the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area. He was later granted bail by the Saket court. Khan was booked allegedly for rioting and obstructing South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) officials during the anti-encroachment drive. (ANI)

