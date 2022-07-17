Chhattisgarh: Woman, two minor sons charred to death in fire at their house

A 32-year-old woman and her two minor sons were charred to death in a fire that broke out in the residential quarters for employees of the South Eastern Coalfield (SECL) in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night at the house of SECL employee, Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary, in the residential colony at Jarhi under the Bhatgaon police station limits, said Bhatgaon station house officer (SHO) Sharat Chandra.

Choudhary was not present at the house as he had gone to night duty, he said. Neighbours of the Choudhary family noticed the smoke emanating from Choudhary's house, the SHO said.

He said flames had spread to the bedroom where Sanjeev Kumar's wife Vasanti Choudhary and their two sons, Anmol (8) and Himachal (6), were sleeping. The neighbours broke open the door and doused the flames.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the critically-injured woman and her two sons to a hospital in Ambikapur in the neighbouring Surguja district, he added.

Vasanti and her sons succumbed to their injuries during treatment, the SHO said.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is underway, he said, adding that police also questioned the husband of the deceased woman.

The cause behind the blaze is not known yet, the SHO added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)