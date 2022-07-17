Left Menu

Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Budaun: Police

Two drug smugglers were arrested here and opium worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from them, police said on Sunday. Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP, Praveen Singh Chauhan, said, the arrests were made on a tip off from Pari Dhaba in Sadar area here regarding the quantity of Afeem opium.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:59 IST
Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Budaun: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two drug smugglers were arrested here and opium worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from them, police said on Sunday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Praveen Singh Chauhan, said, the arrests were made on a tip off from Pari Dhaba in Sadar area here regarding the quantity of 'Afeem' (opium). Those arrested were identified as Satish and Dhanpal. Both are residents of Dhaurera village in Ujhani area. Police is probing their links.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand expy in UP

Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022