Two drug smugglers arrested in UP's Budaun: Police

Two drug smugglers were arrested here and opium worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from them, police said on Sunday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Praveen Singh Chauhan, said, the arrests were made on a tip off from Pari Dhaba in Sadar area here regarding the quantity of 'Afeem' (opium). Those arrested were identified as Satish and Dhanpal. Both are residents of Dhaurera village in Ujhani area. Police is probing their links.

