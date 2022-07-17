Left Menu

Fire personnel rescue 2 men from swollen river in Odisha

CMNaveenOdisha commended the role of OdishaFSHGCD personnel of rayagada and Kolnara in successful rescuing two people from Podapadi area of Kashipur block who were trapped in the swollen Nagabali River, the CMO, Odisha said in a twitter post.Sources said two men identified as Sunami Nayak and Sudhir Nayak, from Podapadi area in Kashipur block of Rayagada district had gone to the place along with their family members. Fire services personnel provided them with life jackets and rope and managed to rescue them.

Representative image
Two persons stranded on a rock in the middle of river Nagabali in Odisha's Rayagada district due to a sudden rise in water level, were on Sunday rescued by the Fire Services personnel, official sources said.

Chief Minister's Office praised the efforts of the fire personnel. "CM@Naveen_Odisha commended the role of @OdishaFS_HG_CD personnel of rayagada and Kolnara in successful rescuing two people from Podapadi area of Kashipur block who were trapped in the swollen Nagabali River," the CMO, Odisha said in a twitter post.

Sources said two men identified as Sunami Nayak and Sudhir Nayak, from Podapadi area in Kashipur block of Rayagada district had gone to the place along with their family members. While other members were at the river bank, the two went inside the river as there was no water.

However, they witnessed water level suddenly increase and they climbed the rock in middle of the river. Fire services personnel provided them with life jackets and rope and managed to rescue them.

