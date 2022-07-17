Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd ODI

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Root b Topley 17 Shikhar Dhawan c Roy b Topley 1 Virat Kohli c Buttler b Topley 17 Rishabh Pant not out 125 Suryakumar Yadav c Buttler b Overton 16 Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Carse 71 Ravindra Jadeja not out 7 Extras: (B-1, LB-3, W-3) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 42.1 overs) 261 Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-21, 3-38, 4-72, 5-205 Bowling: Reece Topley 7-1-35-3, David Willey 7-0-58-0, Brydon Carse 8-0-45-1, Moeen Ali 8-0-33-0, Craig Overton 8-0-54-1, Ben Stokes 2 -0-14-0, Liam Livingstone 2-0-14-0, Joe Root 0.1-0-4 -0.

