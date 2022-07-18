Left Menu

Landlord arrested for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl in outer Delhi

According to police, the matter came to light when a woman head constable went to a school to create awareness among students about good and bad touch.During interaction with students, a 10-year-old girl spoke to the head constable about a possible sexual assault that took place in May with her when she was alone at her house.The head constable informed her senior officers about the incident.

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl at her home in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Sunday. The accused, a married man from Jindpur, is the son of a Delhi Police personnel, they said. According to police, the matter came to light when a woman head constable went to a school to create awareness among students about 'good' and 'bad' touch.

During interaction with students, a 10-year-old girl spoke to the head constable about a possible sexual assault that took place in May with her when she was alone at her house.

The head constable informed her senior officers about the incident. During inquiry, a man was identified as suspect, who later confessed to the crime during questioning, a senior police officer said. The victim lives with her family in a rented accommodation in one of the houses owned by the accused. Her father works as a labourer while mother runs a small tea stall to feed her family, he said.

The landlord of the property molested the girl when she was alone at her home and her parents away at work.

He also threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the officer said.

