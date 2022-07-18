NZ Youth to take centre stage at Youth Parliament event

Young people from across Aotearoa New Zealand will take centre stage in the capital as Youth members of Parliament (MPs), Youth Press Gallery members, and the Youth Clerk at the two-day Youth Parliament event in Wellington.

Youth Parliament is an opportunity for young people from across Aotearoa New Zealand to experience the parliamentary process and learn how government works.

"Since the programme began in March, Youth Parliament participants have been actively working in communities around Aotearoa New Zealand on topics and issues they are passionate about", Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said.

"Youth MPs have been learning about parliamentary processes and focusing on issues that are important to young people. Meanwhile, members of the Youth Press Gallery have been reporting on this mahi, and our very first Youth Clerk has been discovering the inner workings of parliamentary procedure."

Now, they will all converge in Wellington to take part in an immersive event from this afternoon to 20 July which replicates the actual activity of the New Zealand Parliament.

Minister for Youth, Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan, said the Youth Parliament event would be an unforgettable experience for the 139 participants.

"Over the next two days, Youth MPs will take part in mock debates, attend caucus sessions, sit on select committees, and ask oral questions of Ministers. Our Youth Clerk will support sessions in the House, and the Youth Press Gallery members will continue to hone their journalistic talents, while learning about the workings of government from the perspective of the Press Gallery."

"We need to normalise and encourage the youth voice at the table, and this event is one way to enable it. Our democracy is stronger when young people are involved and heard on the issues they care about, to shape the future of Aotearoa".

Clerk of the House, David Wilson, said this triennial event always helped to break down barriers to make Parliament more accessible.

"Parliament operates with unique rules that you won't see anywhere else in New Zealand, and that can make it difficult to understand. New Zealand's Parliament is for everyone, and during their time on precinct, participants have a special opportunity to learn about the mechanisms of Parliament and how they serve to benefit our country, from within the heart of our democracy."

After the Youth Parliament event, participants have six weeks to continue working in their communities and finish projects before the 2022 tenure comes to an end.

"Our Parliament, and Youth Parliament, must be representative of the varied communities across Aotearoa and it has been heartening to hear the unique views, issues, and experiences of our diverse group of young people representing different communities," Hon Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"I've seen them working hard in their electorate and communities, and I know this is just the start for these rising stars. They are already leaders in so many different ways, and I feel very positive for the future of Aotearoa New Zealand."

To keep up to date with all that's happening over the two-day Youth Parliament 2022 event, follow #NZYP22 on Twitter, use #NZYouthParliament, and check out the Youth Parliament Facebook page.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)