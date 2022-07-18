Left Menu

HC orders early completion of enquiry against Cuddalore doctor

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:30 IST
HC orders early completion of enquiry against Cuddalore doctor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has directed the Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu to complete an inquiry against a local doctor for her alleged violation of the Pre-Conception, PreNatal Diagnostics Techniques Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

The final orders on merits shall be passed within three months, said Justice Abdul Quddhose while disposing of a writ petition, recently.

In his writ petition, S Ameen alleged a woman doctor of a private hospital had been indulging in illegal and unlawful activities by carrying out medical termination of pregnancy to various people in and around Cuddalore town not adhering to the provisions of the Pre-Conception and PreNatal Diagnostics Techniques Act and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. When the matter came up before Justice Quddhose, the Special Government Pleader submitted that inquiry proceedings had been initiated against her and the same was going on. He prayed for three months' time to complete the same. The counsel for the petitioner was also satisfied with the submission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022