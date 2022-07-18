5 held for duping people on pretext of providing airlines job

Five members of a gang allegedly involved in over 300 cases of cheating across the country were arrested for duping a man on the pretext of providing a job in an airline company, officials said on Monday.

Police recovered Rs 3.97 lakh cash, a laptop, a mobile, and a checkbook from their possession, they said.

Accused Mohammad Faheem and Shahbaz Ahmed alias Golu are residents of Uttar Pradesh while Mutib Ahmed, Mohammad Fayaz, and Lalit are from Delhi, Nitish Kumar Agarwal, DCP-NIT Faridabad said.

The other two accused, who are absconding, have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the DCP said.

On June 24, Subhash, a resident of Faridabad, filed a complaint at the cyber crime police station, NIT, alleging that he had been duped of Rs 6.80 lakh, police said.

According to the police, the accused used to run a fake call center in Delhi's Shahdara and used to acquire job seekers' information from a recruitment website.

They contacted the job seekers and lured them with a good salary package in an airline company.

''After this, they prepared a fake offer letter of the airline's Air Asia and delivered it to the person's home through courier,'' a police official said.

The accused then began demanding money from the victim in the garb of registration fees, security charges, medical charges, and training, and when the money was transferred to their accounts, they switched off their mobile numbers,'' the official added.

The gang was involved in 335 similar cases of cheating across the country," Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said.

Of the total 335 incidents carried out by the gang, 118 were in Uttar Pradesh, 33 in Rajasthan, 33 in Telangana, 27 in Gujarat, 24 in Delhi, 19 in Kerala, and eight in Haryana, Singh said.

