Raj: Young couple end life on railway tracks

A young couple allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place in the Siwana police station area of Rajasthans Barmer district.Police sub-inspector Jaikishan said that Swaroop Singh 16 and Radhakumari 23 allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a passenger train on Monday morning near the Mokalsar railway bridge.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:07 IST
A young couple allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of a moving train on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place in the Siwana police station area of Rajasthan's ​​Barmer district.

Police sub-inspector Jaikishan said that Swaroop Singh (16) and Radhakumari (23) allegedly killed themselves by jumping in front of a passenger train on Monday morning near the Mokalsar railway bridge. He said that in the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of a love affair. A suicide note was found near the bodies which read, ''We both are ending our lives at our own free will, there is no fault of anyone in this.'' He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem. The matter has been registered under section 174 of CrPC.

