Maha: Body of 7-year-old boy recovered from creek in Thane

Similarly, the body of Vikas Sahadu Waghe of Bhiwandi, who was washed away in Tansa river on July 15, was found on the banks of Veda in Vasai on Sunday, an official from disaster control room said.

The civic authorities have recovered the body of a seven-year-old boy who fell into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, an official said.

The boy, Rishi Usva, a resident of Nagsen Nagar, had fallen into the creek on the evening of July 13 and had been missing since, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

A joint team of local fishermen, local firemen and RDMC personnel carried out a search for the body, which was spotted between Vitava and Airoli creek this evening, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death registered, he said.

The boy was riding a bicycle outside his house and accidentally slipped into the creek abetting the house and was washed away. The body has been traced after six days of frantic search with three boats, the official said. Similarly, the body of Vikas Sahadu Waghe of Bhiwandi, who was washed away in Tansa river on July 15, was found on the banks of Veda in Vasai on Sunday, an official from disaster control room said.

