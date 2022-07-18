NCPCR promises strict action in TN schoolgirl's 'suicide'

The NCPCR, the apex child rights body, has assured strict action against those responsible for the death of a girl student in the premises of a school in Tamil Nadu.

A 17-year-old girl, studying in Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on July 13 in the hostel compound.

The student, who lived on the third floor of the hostel, was suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor.

Taking note of the death, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the commission is looking into the matter and will take strict action.

A post mortem report had reportedly indicated that the girl had sustained injuries before her death.

