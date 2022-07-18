Delhi LG gives nod to CBI probe against ex-Hauz Khas sub-registrar for illegal sale of govt land

Cracking the whip against corruption, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given nod to a CBI investigation against a former sub-registrar of Hauz Khas for sale of government land measuring over eight bighas in the Saidul Ajaib area worth crores of rupees in December 2019, sources said on Monday.

They said the Lt Governor also approved an ACB enquiry against a junior engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) for taking a bribe.

Last month, five officers, including an ADM, two SDMs, a sub-registrar and a deputy secretary of the Delhi government, were suspended on LG's instructions over land-related ''scams'' in north and south Delhi.

Saxena had earlier stressed on ''zero tolerance'' towards corruption and probity in public life by officials.

''The LG has approved investigation by CBI against Sanjay Kumar Hooda, then sub-registrar (SR-VA), Hauz Khas under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Hooda had in criminal connivance with private individuals registered a sale deed in respect of notified government land worth crores of rupees measuring 8 bighas and 14 biswas in south Delhi's Saidul Ajaib locality as sub-registrar on December 23, 2019,'' sources aware of the development said.

They said Hooda, then sub-registrar of the area, had registered the sale deed in a prima facie case of ''illegality for financial benefits'' from the private individuals without proper verification and obtaining NOC from the office of land acquisition collector (LAC), South, and caused ''huge loss to state exchequer''.

The notified gram sabha land in question was in possession of the Delhi government's Forest Department.

The sources said the CBI had sought permission for investigation into ''criminal misconduct'' by Hooda on February 22, on the basis of a complaint dated April 9, 2021.

''The CBI had informed that discreet inquiry has established that prima facie there is merit in the complaint,'' they said.

Earlier in June, Saxena had suspended Hauz Khas, sub-registrar, D C Sahoo for alleged “fraudulent” transfer of land to a private entity.

In a separate case, the LG granted permission for ACB enquiry against PWD JE Arvind Kumar Nigam for ''demanding and accepting illegal gratification for clearing bills''.

''Facts on file in the matter provided prima facie evidence that the JE demanded Rs 2 lakh from a contractor for clearing a running bill for the work of construction of pavements of E-type quarters in GTB Hospital campus. The said contractor has also transferred Rs 1.26 lakh in the bank account of the brother of the accused,'' the sources said.

Earlier last week, the LG had recommended the suspension of a government officer, who was the additional district magistrate, north Delhi, under the Revenue department in 2021, over an alleged ''scam'' involving the transfer of forest land to private individuals.

