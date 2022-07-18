China demands U.S. cancel potential arms sale to Taiwan
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:30 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
China has demanded that the United States immediately cancel its latest arms sale to Taiwan, the Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, citing the country's Ministry of National Defence.
The Pentagon said on Friday that the U.S. State Department had approved the potential sale of military technical assistance to Taiwan worth an estimated $108 million.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
