Bolsonaro attacks Brazil's election system in briefing of diplomats

President Jair Bolsonaro invited the diplomatic corps on Monday to hear his charges that Brazil's election system was open to fraud ahead of October elections in which he is trailing in a bid for a second term.

"The system is completely vulnerable," he told some 40 diplomats invited to his residence in an unprecedented briefing three months before a general election. Bolsonaro gave no evidence of fraud, but said a hacker got inside the electronic voting system during the election that he won in 2018, an attack that police concluded had not compromised the result in any way.

Bolsonaro told the diplomats the Brazilian military should be called in to help secure transparency in the Oct. 2 election. He has pushed electoral authorities to accept a parallel vote count to be carried out by the armed forces. They have ruled that out. Diplomats attending included the envoys of the United States, the European Union, France, Spain and Portugal, of the 50 ambassadors invited from among 127 nations that have embassies in Brasilia. Neighbor Argentina, whose president is a leftist, was not invited.

U.S. officials have said Brazilians should trust their democratic institutions. Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns last year told senior Brazilian officials that Bolsonaro should stop casting doubt on his country's voting system, Reuters reported in May. The head of Brazil's top election authority, the Superior Electoral Tribunal, Edson Fachin, was invited to attend Monday's briefing along with the diplomats but declined, saying he could not meet with an electoral candidate.

Bolsonaro, a far-right nationalist who has said he modeled his presidency after Donald Trump's, has echoed the former U.S. leader's baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 U.S. election. He has repeatedly questioned Brazil's electronic voting system, arguing without proof that it is susceptible to fraud, which has raised fears he might refuse to concede defeat, as Trump did in the 2020 U.S. election.

His attempts to discredit Brazil's electoral system, which has been used since 1996 with no evidence of irregularities, has led his opponents to suspect Bolsonaro may refuse to accept a possible victory by leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is leading by double digits in opinion polls.

