K'taka: State-level priests' conference to be held in September

Muzarai Minister Shashikala Jolle on Monday said that the state-level conference of the priests of the temples under the Muzarai department of the state will be organized in the last week of September. The state government has brought out several schemes for the development of Mujarai priests. Several years of demands including an increase in Tastik money, and insurance facilities for priests have been fulfilled. For this, the members also submitted a request to organize a meeting of priests on behalf of the Mujarai department.

In the 16th meeting of the third State Religious Council which was held at Vikasa Soudha in Bangaluru, several religious issues of the state were discussed. The Minister has instructed to fill up the vacant post of judicial member of the State Religious Council as soon as possible. 60 per cent of the posts in the Mujarai department are vacant.

A letter has been written to the Finance Department to allow recruitment to fill this. It was assured that quick action will be taken after discussing with the Chief Minister. The commissioner was instructed to conduct a review to provide more good facilities to the devotees at the state's major shrine Kukke.

The Minister also instructed the Commissioner to take steps to conduct mandatory Zilla Priya Parishad meetings in all the districts and to take steps to form a Zilla Priya Parishad in the new district of Vijayanagar. The Minister instructed the Commissioner to take necessary steps for a complete renovation of the Karnataka Chhatra at Kashi. Also ordered to depute additional personnel as required immediately.

In the meeting, the member secretaries of the State Religious Council and Commissioner of Mujarai Department, Rohini Sindhuri, the members of the State Religious Council, Dr Maharshi Ananda Guruji, S. Govinda Bhatt, K. Surya Kashekodi, Subhas Kamble, Ramachandra Matti, Vijayalakshmi Hiremath, Y.S. Siddalingaprabhu and important officers of the department were present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)