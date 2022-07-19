Bengal BJP leader writes to PM, seeks intervention to stop violence against Hindus in B’desh

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the incidents of communal violence against the Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Adhikari, also the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, urged PM Modi to send a message through diplomatic channels that such incidents of communal violence are ''simply unacceptable''.

''I believe you are aware of the fact that communal violence targeting the Hindu religious minority community has again gripped Bangladesh. Temples, shops and several houses of the Hindu community have been vandalised in Dighalia Bazar area of Lohagara Upazila of Narail, southwestern Bangladesh,'' he wrote in the letter.

Adhikari said such incidents have repeatedly occurred in the neighbouring country as ''there is no independent investigation and proper probe in due time, let alone prompt action''.

His letter came in the backdrop of a mob vandalising a temple, shops and several homes of the Hindu community in the Lohagara Upazila of Narail on July 15 after a Hindu boy posted something deemed offensive on Facebook triggering anger among Muslims.

Five persons have been arrested for their involvement in the last week's attack on the houses and temple of the Hindu community in southwestern Bangladesh over a Facebook post, a media report said on Monday.

Adhikari has also written a similar letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ''I urge you with folded hands to kindly intervene in the grim situation and try to save the Hindus of Bangladesh. Whatever diplomatic and other means you have at your disposal, please use it to send across a message that these incidents of communal violence are simply unacceptable. The Hindus of Bangladesh are looking forward to you in this need of the hour,'' he said.

Attacks on religious minorities in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are increasing, many of which happened after rumours or fake posts spread on social media.

Last year, some Hindu temples in the neighbouring country were vandalised by unidentified Muslim bigots during the Durga Puja celebrations, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts there after four people were killed and many others injured in riots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)