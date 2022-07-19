Left Menu

U.S. says it kills two al Shabaab militants in Somalia airstrike

The U.S. military said it had killed two fighters from the al Shabaab militant group in an airstrike in a remote part of Somalia's southern Jubaland state on Sunday. "The command's initial assessment is that two al Shabaab terrorists were killed in action," AFRICOM said.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 19-07-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 11:52 IST
U.S. says it kills two al Shabaab militants in Somalia airstrike
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

The U.S. military said it had killed two fighters from the al Shabaab militant group in an airstrike in a remote part of Somalia's southern Jubaland state on Sunday. The United States has been carrying out air strikes in Somalia to try to defeat al Shabaab, an al Qaeda franchise seeking to implement its interpretation of Islamic law and overthrow the country's Western-backed central government.

The strike took place near Libikus in the Lower Juba region, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement late on Monday. "The command's initial assessment is that two al Shabaab terrorists were killed in action," AFRICOM said. "No civilians were injured or killed given the remote nature of where this engagement occurred."

Rights activists have accused the United States of shrouding its Somalia operations in secrecy, potentially undermining accountability for incidents involving civilian deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022