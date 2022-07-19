Left Menu

Kolkata man arrested for duping Canadian woman on internet

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:06 IST
A 26-year-old old man was arrested from Kolkata's Phoolbagan area for allegedly duping a Candian woman of Rs 20.55 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

The investigation was started after the CBI informed the matter to the Kolkata Police on the direction of the External Affairs Ministry after the woman's complaint was raised by Interpol, they said.

The accused, Ejazuddin Ahmed, duped the woman of CAD 33,325 on the pretext of helping her resolve a technical snag on her computer, they added.

''He had sent a link of a mirror app to the woman via WhatsApp. The moment she clicked on the link, he got control of her device and eventually managed to transfer money from her bank accounts to several e-wallets,'' a police officer said.

Ahmed has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act, he said.

