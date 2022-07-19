Left Menu

Not acceptable, state govt should take immediate action: BJP MP on Haryana DSP's killing

BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday condemned the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining in Haryanas Nuh district, saying it is not acceptable and the state should take strict action sending a loud and clear message to the criminal.Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:08 IST
Not acceptable, state govt should take immediate action: BJP MP on Haryana DSP's killing
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday condemned the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining in Haryana's Nuh district, saying it is not acceptable and the state should take strict action sending a loud and clear message to the criminal.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Surendra Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in the Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

Condemning the incident, the BJP MP from Sirsa said it is a ''cold-blooded murder'' by the mining mafia and should be investigated.

''The killing of a senior police officer in such a manner is not at all acceptable. The state government should take immediate action to send a loud and clear message to the criminal elements in the state,'' he told reporters outside Parliament.

''If a senior officer gets killed it is obvious that questions would be raised about the law-and-order situation in Haryana. This looks like a case of organised crime and it should be dealt with an iron fist,'' Brijendra Singh said.

The BJP-JJP alliance is in power in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022