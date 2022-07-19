Not acceptable, state govt should take immediate action: BJP MP on Haryana DSP's killing

BJP MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday condemned the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining in Haryana's Nuh district, saying it is not acceptable and the state should take strict action sending a loud and clear message to the criminal.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him. The officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. Surendra Singh, along with his team, had gone to conduct raids to stop illegal mining in Aravalli hills in the Pachgaon area near Tauru when he spotted the truck at 11.50 am.

Condemning the incident, the BJP MP from Sirsa said it is a ''cold-blooded murder'' by the mining mafia and should be investigated.

''The killing of a senior police officer in such a manner is not at all acceptable. The state government should take immediate action to send a loud and clear message to the criminal elements in the state,'' he told reporters outside Parliament.

''If a senior officer gets killed it is obvious that questions would be raised about the law-and-order situation in Haryana. This looks like a case of organised crime and it should be dealt with an iron fist,'' Brijendra Singh said.

The BJP-JJP alliance is in power in Haryana.

