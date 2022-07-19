Undertrial Nigerian national dies in Himachal after stroke

An undertrial Nigerian national who was lodged in Kullu sub-jail in a drug case died after an acute artery stroke, police said on Tuesday.

Izuchukwu (38), died in Mandi district on Monday while he was being taken to a hospital in Shimla for treatment, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gurdev Sharma said.

''The Nigerian national was lodged in the sub-jail after he had been remanded by a Kullu court to 14-day judicial custody till July 29,'' he said.

A case was registered against him under section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bhuntar police station on July 14, he said.

''Izuchukwu fell unconscious on Monday morning and was admitted to Kullu regional hospital,'' he said.

Sharma said that his Computed Tomography (CT) scan of the brain was done and his report mentioned an acute infarct involving the left middle cerebral artery (MCA) and anterior cerebral artery (ACA).

Subsequently, the medical officer at the regional hospital referred him to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital in Shimla, he added.

On the way, his condition deteriorated and the government medical college and hospital in Mandi district declared him brought dead, he said.

His body has been kept in the mortuary in Kullu and all the necessary protocols are being followed, the SP said.

He said the Nigerian Embassy had been informed in this regard.

Inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC will be conducted by the magistrate, he added.

