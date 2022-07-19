ED files charge sheet against 6 Bangladeshis in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday said it has filed a charge sheet in a special court in West Bengal under the anti-money laundering law against six Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly indulging in offenses of ''cross-border implication''.

The prosecution complaint was filed by the federal probe agency before the special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Kolkata on July 11 and the court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet, the ED said in a statement.

Those named in the charge sheet include Proshanta Kumar Halder alias Shib Shankar Halder, Imam Hossain alias Imon Halder, Amana Sultana alias Sharmee Halder, Swapan Maitra alias Swapan Kumar Mistry, Uttam Kumar Mistry alias Uttam Maitra and Pranesh Kumar Halder.

They have been charged with "offenses of cross-border implication,'' it said. The six were arrested by the agency on May 14 after raids were carried out against them. ''Halder was found to be accused in a bank fraud in Bangladesh and has been alleged to have siphoned off money/proceeds of crime outside Bangladesh to various countries,'' the agency said.

''Probe found that the said Bangladeshi nationals were in possession of both Bangladeshi and Indian passports amongst various other identity documents issued by the government authorities of both India and Bangladesh,'' the ED said.

Flats, bungalows, shares and cash worth a total of Rs 7.56 crore of the accused were attacked by the ED in July as part of the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)