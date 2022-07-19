Iran's Khamenei tells Erdogan military strike on Syria will destabilise region

A military strike on Syria would destabilize the region, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan who is in Tehran for a summit on the Syrian conflict, state TV reported.

"Any military strike on Syria will harm the region and will benefit terrorists," Khamenei said, according to the report.

Turkey, which has mounted four operations in northern Syria since 2016, has vowed to launch more military operations to extend 30-km (20-mile) deep "safe zones" along the border.

