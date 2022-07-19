Left Menu

Ukraine's parliament votes to remove security chief and prosecutor general

Ivan Bakanov was fired from his position at the helm of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) by a comfortable majority, several lawmakers said on the Telegram messaging app. The head of Zelenskiy's political faction said Iryna Venediktova had also been voted out as prosecutor general.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 15:49 IST
Ukraine's parliament dismissed the domestic security chief and prosecutor general on Tuesday, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies.

The head of Zelenskiy's political faction said Iryna Venediktova had also been voted out as prosecutor general. In a statement published on Telegram minutes before his dismissal was confirmed, Bakanov said "miscalculations" had been made during his tenure, but that he was proud of his record.

