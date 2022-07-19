Failure of entire govt machinery: Kejriwal on killing of Haryana DSP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the killing of a deputy superintendent of police in Haryana was the result of the failure of the entire government machinery in the state. The murder of a police officer in Haryana is the result of the failure of the entire government system in Haryana.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the killing of a deputy superintendent of police in Haryana was the result of the failure of the entire government machinery in the state. The deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him, officials said.
Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents. But the driver sped on, running over him.
''Extremely sad. The murder of a police officer in Haryana is the result of the failure of the entire government system in Haryana. How will the public be safe where the police is not safe? May the soul of the martyr police officer rest in peace and may God give courage to the family in this hour of grief,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. According to police, the officer's gunman and his driver jumped aside to safety, but the DSP was hit.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.
