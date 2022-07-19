Record high UK temperature of 39.1C recorded - Met Office

A record high temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) has provisionally been recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, in southern England, Britain's Met Office said on Tuesday.

"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office said on Twitter. The previous record of 38.7C was recorded in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden in 2019.

