Record high UK temperature of 39.1C recorded - Met Office
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A record high temperature of 39.1C (102.4F) has provisionally been recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, in southern England, Britain's Met Office said on Tuesday.
"If confirmed this will be the highest temperature ever recorded in the UK. Temperatures are likely to rise further through today," the Met Office said on Twitter. The previous record of 38.7C was recorded in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden in 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surrey
- Britain
- England
- Cambridge University
- Met Office
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Android users on Twitter can pay to remove Spaces button
FEATURE-Mumbai turns to Twitter for help mapping India's monsoon floods
Twitter complies with Meity final notice
Twitter challenges govt blocking order before Karnataka High Court
Twitter pursues legal review of Indian orders to take down content -source