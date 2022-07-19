Left Menu

Census shows Greece's population decreased 3.5% since 2011

Greece's population has shrunk 3.5% since 2011, results of a census last year by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Tuesday. Based on last year's census, the only area where the population increased was in the southern Aegean region, where it rose by 5.02% or 15,527 people.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:30 IST
Census shows Greece's population decreased 3.5% since 2011
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's population has shrunk 3.5% since 2011, results of a census last year by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) showed on Tuesday. The country's population numbered 10,432,481 people last year, with women making up 51.4%, outnumbering the male population who represented 48.6%, ELSTAT said.

In the Attica region which includes the capital Athens, the population decreased by 0.94% to 3,792,469 people since 2011, the year when the previous census was conducted, it said. Based on last year's census, the only area where the population increased was in the southern Aegean region, where it rose by 5.02% or 15,527 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022