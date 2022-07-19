Boeing nears deal to sell small number of 787s to AerCap -source
The source cautioned that the deal could still fall apart and the precise number of planes could not be determined. AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Boeing Co is nearing a deal to sell a small number of 787 jets to aircraft lessor AerCap Holdings that could be announced as soon as Tuesday at the Farnborough Airshow, a source told Reuters.
The Wall Street Journal reported the potential deal for a "handful" of planes earlier. The source cautioned that the deal could still fall apart and the precise number of planes could not be determined.
AerCap did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Boeing did not comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
