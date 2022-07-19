Conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir EC's prerogative: Centre

Conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission (EC) and the poll body has initiated the process to revise the electoral rolls there, the Centre informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on when the situation in Kashmir would be brought to normal so that the democratic process can be started in the valley.

''The Election Commission of India has initiated a revision of electoral rolls of voters of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision to schedule elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India,'' Rai said, replying to the question from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) member A Ganeshamurthi.

The minister said the government had constituted a delimitation commission, which has notified orders on March 14 and May 5 on the delimitation of the parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies of the Union Territory.

Thereafter, the EC has initiated the process to revise the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to another question, Rai said the government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved significantly.

There has been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks, from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021, he added.

The minister said the government has taken various measures to restore normalcy in the Kashmir valley, including putting in place a robust security-and-intelligence grid, proactive operations against terrorists, intensified night patrolling and checking at ''nakas'', security arrangements through appropriate deployment and a high level of alertness maintained by the security forces.

Moreover, he said the government has taken several steps for the all-around development of Jammu and Kashmir, including the implementation of the Prime Minister's Development Package 2015.

Flagship programs, the establishment of an IIT and an IIM, two new AIIMS, and fast-tracking of infrastructure projects in roads and power are being initiated, Rai said.

Besides, a new central scheme is being implemented for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore, which would provide employment to 4.5 lakh people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)