Kremlin says it expects talks on safe passage for Ukrainian grain to resume soon

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia expects talks on safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea to continue in the near future, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported.

TASS cited Peskov as saying that Russia was willing to do its best to ensure that Ukrainian grain can reach global markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)