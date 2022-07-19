Kremlin says it expects talks on safe passage for Ukrainian grain to resume soon
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia expects talks on safe passage for Ukrainian grain shipments via the Black Sea to continue in the near future, Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported.
TASS cited Peskov as saying that Russia was willing to do its best to ensure that Ukrainian grain can reach global markets.
