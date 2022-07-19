Lebanon c.bank employees announce strike over governor investigation raid

Lebanon's central bank employees' syndicate announced a three-day strike starting Wednesday over a raid by Judge Ghada Aoun on the bank's Beirut headquarters tied to an investigation into governor Riad Salameh, a syndicate statement said. The statement called on government and judicial authorities to "intervene to put an end to these inappropriate behaviors by Judge Ghada Aoun, which deviate from all legal principles... so that we do not have to regret announcing an open strike."

Aoun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

