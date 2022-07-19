Left Menu

Lebanon c.bank employees announce strike over governor investigation raid

Lebanon's central bank employees' syndicate announced a three-day strike starting Wednesday over a raid by Judge Ghada Aoun on the bank's Beirut headquarters tied to an investigation into governor Riad Salameh, a syndicate statement said. The statement called on government and judicial authorities to "intervene to put an end to these inappropriate behaviours by Judge Ghada Aoun, which deviate from all legal principles...

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:01 IST
Lebanon c.bank employees announce strike over governor investigation raid
Lebanon Central Bank Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's central bank employees' syndicate announced a three-day strike starting Wednesday over a raid by Judge Ghada Aoun on the bank's Beirut headquarters tied to an investigation into governor Riad Salameh, a syndicate statement said. The statement called on government and judicial authorities to "intervene to put an end to these inappropriate behaviors by Judge Ghada Aoun, which deviate from all legal principles... so that we do not have to regret announcing an open strike."

Aoun did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022