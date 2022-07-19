Raj: 3 arrested for murdering two, main accused absconding

Left Menu

Three persons were arrested for murdering two, including a woman, by running them over by a car here, police said on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Ramesh and Kavita.According to police, it was a planned murder which was hatched by a cousin of Rameshs, search for whom is on.DCP West Gaurav Yadav said that the cousin and main accused Shankar Patel had been planning to kill Ramesh for the past month.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:43 IST
Three persons were arrested for murdering two, including a woman, by running them over by a car here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh and Kavita.

According to police, it was a planned murder which was hatched by a cousin of Ramesh's, search for whom is on.

DCP (West) Gaurav Yadav said that the cousin and main accused Shankar Patel had been planning to kill Ramesh for the past month. He had even bought an SUV for the same purpose.

''Patel had some enmity with Ramesh and wanted to kill him. He took the help of his three friends to execute the plan,'' Yadav said, adding that one of the friends drove the car, while the other two provided inputs regarding the victim.

Yadav said, on Monday morning, Ramesh left his house in village Sar with his cousin Kavita to drop her at the office. They both were on a motorcycle.

As they reached the main road, they were hit by an SUV. The car dragged them for over 200 meters, killing them both on the spot, he said.

Villagers who were present nearby rushed to the spot, nabbed the driver named Ramesh Mali and handed him over to the police. After interrogation, police arrested the other two -- Sohan Patel and Rakesh Jangid.

''We are on the hunt for Shanker. He is absconding. Only after the arrest, we would be able to ascertain the cause of enmity between Shanker and Ramesh,'' Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

