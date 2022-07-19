Left Menu

Pune-based NGO reaches out to people of Kargil, donates ambulance

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:55 IST
Pune-based NGO reaches out to people of Kargil, donates ambulance
  • Country:
  • India

A Pune-based NGO has donated an ambulance to Kargil administration to provide medical assistance to the district residents, officials said on Tuesday.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of Kargil unit of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Feroz Ahmad Khan flagged off the ambulance donated by NGO Borderless World Foundation (BWF).

The ambulance will be very helpful to the people of Kargil especially those residing on the periphery of the district, Khan said.

Chairperson of BWF, Adik Kadam, said the NGO is engaged in helping girls especially those who have lost their parents in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

BWF provides emergency medical services and operates 22 ambulances in partnership with the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army and Directorate of Health Services, he said.

Meanwhile, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve assured the members of the BWF that the benefits of the ambulance will also reach the marginal section of society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022