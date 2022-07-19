Left Menu

Woman killed by leopard in U'khand's Pauri district

A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Godi village in Pauri district on Tuesday, officials said. Rina Devi was ambushed by the leopard when she was returning after leaving her son at his school situated in a nearby village on Tuesday morning, said Dinkar Tewari, District Forest Officer, Lansdowne.

A 37-year-old woman was killed by a leopard at Godi village in Pauri district on Tuesday, officials said. Rina Devi was ambushed by the leopard when she was returning after leaving her son at his school situated in a nearby village on Tuesday morning, said Dinkar Tewari, District Forest Officer, Lansdowne. The leopard dragged the woman to nearby bushes from where a forest department team recovered her body after being informed, he said. Patrolling has been intensified in the village and a cage is also being put up there to trap the big cat, the official said.

