New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL104 HR-2NDLD DSP KILLED DSP probing illegal mining mowed down by truck, Haryana cops arrest one suspect Gurugram: A deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he signalled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him, officials said.

DES65 HR-DSP-LD KHATTAR Mowing down of DSP: No culprit will be spared, says CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said no culprit will be spared after a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining was killed in Nuh district when a truck he signalled to stop drove into him.

DES63 HR-DSP-FAMILY Tauru DSP was to retire after three months: Brother Kurukshetra: Tauru DSP Surendra Singh was going to retire after three months and had promised to meet his younger brother soon but the officer's death while he was trying to stop illegal mining left the family shocked.

DES44 UP-MALL-LD ARREST Lulu Mall row: Four arrested for offering namaz, search on for four others Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested four people and is in search of four others for ''unauthorisedly'' offering namaz in the newly inaugurated LuLu Mall here. LGD30 UP-COURT-GYANVAPI Gyanvapi mosque case: Next hearing on July 21 Varanasi (UP): The district court here fixed for July 21 the hearing into the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri temple case as it heard one of the plaintiffs on Tuesday.

DES36 UP-CABINET-FARMING UP Cabinet okays plan to encourage natural farming in Bundelkhand Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to encourage natural farming in all seven districts falling in the parched Bundelkhand region of the state.

DES56 RJ-SHEKHAWAT-VIDEO BJP Union minister shares old video of fanatics to corner Gehlot Jaipur: Attacking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over law and order, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday shared an old video in which some men are seen calling for beheading of a Hindu leader for insulting Islam. DES54 RJ-SADHU-LD MINING Seer climbs atop mobile tower, demands ban on stone mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur Jaipur: A seer climbed atop a mobile tower in Bharatpur's Deeg on Tuesday morning and refused come down until a ban is imposed on stone mining in the area.

DES30 RJ-KIRODI MEENA-MLA There will be earthquake if BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena is harmed: Cong MLA from Rajasthan Ramlal Meena Jaipur: Reacting sharply to a life threat given to BJP's Rajya Sabha member Kirodi Lal Meena, Congress MLA Ramlal Meena has said there will be an ''earthquake'' if Meena even got a scratch.

DES17 PB-HR-MSP PANEL Farmer leaders from Punjab apprehensive about Centre's committee on MSP Chandigarh: Farmer leaders from Punjab and Haryana have expressed apprehension on the Centre's recently formed committee on minimum support price alleging that the government wants to bring back the repealed farm laws through the backdoor. DES49 HP-VIRUS-CASES 616 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 616 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike in recent weeks, officials said.

DES4 HP-LANDSLIDE 8 injured in landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra Shimla: Eight people were injured in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management authority said.

DES3 HP-KINNAUR-CLOUDBURST Villages on India-Tibet border in Himachal Pradesh flooded after cloudburst Shimla: A cloudburst over the India-Tibet border has flooded a few villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district but no loss of life was reported, officials said on Tuesday.

DES1 HP-QUAKE Low-intensity earthquake hits Mandi Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday morning, the state disaster management said.

