C'garh: Terror funding accused, on the run since 2013, arrested

A 41-year-old man allegedly involved in a terror funding case has been arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Jharkhand, an official said here on Tuesday. Shravan Kumar Mandal (41), native of Bihar, was absconding since 2013 when the case was registered at Raipur's Khamtarai police station, he said.

Mandal was arrested by a joint team of the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Raipur police's Anti Crime and Cyber Unit and local police from Deoghar district of Jharkhand, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal.

''Mandal had allegedly transferred several lakhs of rupees through his bank account to the accounts of people linked with terrorist organisations SIMI and Indian Mujahideen,” said the SSP.

In 2013, Chhattisgarh ATS arrested Dheeraj Sao who ran a roadside eatery in Transport Nagar area here for allegedly receiving funds from a Pakistani national called Khalid and transferring it to people linked with Indian Mujahideen and SIMI through his bank account, SSP Agrawal said.

The money went to Raju Khan, Jubair Husain and his wife Ayesha Bano, the officer said. All of them were subsequently arrested.

Recently, a court in Raipur convicted Dheeraj Sao, Pappu Mandal, both natives of Bihar, and Jubair Husain and Ayesha Bano of Karnataka in the case and sentenced them to 10 years in jail, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)